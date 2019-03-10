Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Show up drunk: Indictments spotlight prison rehab scams

Federal prosecutors say criminal indictments in Connecticut have exposed shady dealings in the largely unregulated industry of prison consultants.

The indictments filed last month accuse three Michigan residents of helping convicts with no alcohol or drug problems lie their way into a federal prison treatment program that can reduce their sentences by up to a year.

Federal prosecutors have long suspected abuses in the Residential Drug Abuse Program, which has enrolled a deep list of high-profile convicts across the country.

Some consultants say wrongdoing in the industry has gone largely undetected as ex-convicts and former prison employees charge thousands of dollars for their inside knowledge to help people prepare for life behind bars.

The Connecticut indictments say the three consultants coached convicts to show up to prison intoxicated and how to fake withdrawal symptoms.

Associated Press

Associated Press

