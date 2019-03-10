Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Powell says Trump’s attacks played no role in rate pause

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says political attacks by President Donald Trump played no role in the Fed’s decision in January to signal that it planned to take a pause in hiking interest rates. He also says he can’t be fired by the president and that he intends to serve out his full four-year term.

In an interview with the CBS news program “60 Minutes,” Powell says that the Fed decided to pause its rate hikes in January, after increasing rates four times in 2018, because the global economy was slowing and other risks to the U.S. economy were rising.

Powell says that despite the criticism, the Fed will always “make decisions based on what we think is right for the American people.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
US Olympic cyclist Catlin found dead in her home at age 23
Sports

US Olympic cyclist Catlin found dead in her home at age 23

6:20 pm
Local brewery raises thousands to help victims of Camp Fire in California
Covering Colorado

Local brewery raises thousands to help victims of Camp Fire in California

5:46 pm
The Latest: Police say 1 dead, 4 wounded in Denver shooting
Covering Colorado

The Latest: Police say 1 dead, 4 wounded in Denver shooting

5:17 pm
US Olympic cyclist Catlin found dead in her home at age 23
Sports

US Olympic cyclist Catlin found dead in her home at age 23

Local brewery raises thousands to help victims of Camp Fire in California
Covering Colorado

Local brewery raises thousands to help victims of Camp Fire in California

The Latest: Police say 1 dead, 4 wounded in Denver shooting
Covering Colorado

The Latest: Police say 1 dead, 4 wounded in Denver shooting

Scroll to top
Skip to content