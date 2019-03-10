Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Police: Boxer’s mom pulls knife on officer, is fatally shot

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say the mother of champion boxer Caleb Plant was fatally shot after pulling a knife on an officer.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says in a statement that 51-year-old Beth Plant of Ashland City was pronounced dead Saturday at a hospital.

It says Plant became combative while being transported by ambulance and pulled out a knife. The driver summoned law enforcement and, authorities say, an arriving deputy shot Plant when she brandished a knife at the officer.

The statement didn’t identify the officer.

Mario Serrano, a publicist for Caleb Plant, told The Tennessean on Sunday that Beth Plant is the boxer’s mother.

A Nashville native, Caleb Plant won the International Boxing Federation’s super middleweight championship in January. He posted on Facebook: “Love you forever and always momma.”

___

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

