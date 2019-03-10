Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Palestinian officials: Abbas picks ally for new premier

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian officials say that President Mahmoud Abbas has chosen longtime adviser Mohammed Ishtayeh as his new prime minister.

The officials say that Abbas will announce the appointment later on Sunday. They spoke on condition of anonymity pending the official announcement.

Ishtayeh is a British-educated economist who is a top official in Abbas’ Fatah movement. He has served as a Cabinet minister and peace negotiator with Israel and currently chairs the Palestinian Economic Council for Development and Reconstruction.

Ishtayeh would replace Rami Hamdallah, who announced his resignation in January after years of failed attempts to reconcile with the rival Hamas movement. After his appointment, he will be responsible for putting together a new Cabinet.

Associated Press

