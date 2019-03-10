Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Modern policing: Algorithm helps NYPD spot crime patterns

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department is using technology to spot crime patterns.

Pattern-recognition software that the department developed allows crime analysts to compare robberies, larcenies and thefts to hundreds of thousands of crimes logged in the NYPD’s database at the click of a button.

It’s much faster than the old method, which involved analysts sifting through reports and racking their brains for similar crimes. It’s more comprehensive, too, with analysts able to spot patterns across the city instead of just in their precinct.

The software is called Patternizr (PAT’-ur-ny-zur). Its developers detailed their work in a recent journal article. The Associated Press is the first news outlet they’ve spoken to about it.

They say the NYPD is the first police department in the country to use a pattern-recognition tool like this.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Inmate escaped from Colorado correctional facility
Covering Colorado

Inmate escaped from Colorado correctional facility

5:46 am
Cooler and clearing today, active week
Weather

Cooler and clearing today, active week

5:06 am
Colorado College Claims The Gold Pan with 1-0 Victory Over Denver
Sports

Colorado College Claims The Gold Pan with 1-0 Victory Over Denver

12:07 am
Inmate escaped from Colorado correctional facility
Covering Colorado

Inmate escaped from Colorado correctional facility

Cooler and clearing today, active week
Weather

Cooler and clearing today, active week

Colorado College Claims The Gold Pan with 1-0 Victory Over Denver
Sports

Colorado College Claims The Gold Pan with 1-0 Victory Over Denver

Scroll to top
Skip to content