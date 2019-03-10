Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Indonesia offering to assist Ethiopia’s investigation

The head of Indonesia’s national transport safety agency says it will offer to assist the Ethiopian investigation into the crash of a Boeing 737 MAX 8 plane.

The same model of plane, operated by Lion Air, crashed in Indonesia in October, killing all 189 people on board. Like the Ethiopian Airlines crash on Sunday, which killed 157 people, the Lion Air jet had erratic speed in the few minutes it was in the air.

Soerjanto Tjahjono, chairman of the National Safety Transportation Board, said Monday that Indonesia can be a party to Ethiopia’s investigation because one of its citizens was among those who died in the crash.

He said, “However, we will also offer to assist the investigation process.”

Associated Press

