Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Georgia officers fatally shot man who had an airsoft gun

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say seven police officers in Georgia shot and killed a man who charged at them with what they later learned was an airsoft gun.

Athens-Clarke County Police said they were called to a home Friday night about and armed man.

Police said the officers demanded 34-year-old Thomas Swinford drop the gun, but instead he ran toward them, pointing the gun their direction.

Police said in a news release seven officers fired at Swinford, who died a short time later at the hospital. Authorities say Swinford had an airsoft gun. Airsoft guns often look like real guns but fire plastic BB-like projectiles.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over the shooting probe.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Why do we have daylight savings time?
News

Why do we have daylight savings time?

8:36 am
Inmate escaped from Colorado correctional facility
Covering Colorado

Inmate escaped from Colorado correctional facility

5:46 am
Cooler and clearing today, active week
Weather

Cooler and clearing today, active week

5:06 am
Why do we have daylight savings time?
News

Why do we have daylight savings time?

Inmate escaped from Colorado correctional facility
Covering Colorado

Inmate escaped from Colorado correctional facility

Cooler and clearing today, active week
Weather

Cooler and clearing today, active week

Scroll to top
Skip to content