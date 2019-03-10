Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Flags lowered to honor firefighter killed in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Several thousand people including firefighters from across New England are expected at the memorial for a firefighter who was fatally injured while shielding another firefighter from flames.

The service is being held Sunday at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland for Berwick Fire Capt. Joel Barnes, who died on March 1.

Fire Chief Dennis Plante previously says Barnes protected a fellow firefighter from the flames and “died a hero.”

The 32-year-old Barnes was the first firefighter to die while battling a fire in nearly four decades in Maine.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills lowered flags to half-staff in the firefighter’s honor. She says his life and service exemplified “unfaltering courage, selflessness and love for his fellow man.”

Associated Press

