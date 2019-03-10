Church pastor near deadly tornado: Lord reaching out hand

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
BEAUREGARD, Ala. (AP) — The church that became a center for shelter, help and grieving when a tornado killed 23 people in eastern Alabama held its first Sunday service since the storm.

Providence Baptist Church Pastor Rusty Sowell preached from his pulpit in Beauregard on Sunday that imperfect things like tornados happen in this imperfect world.

But Sowell says Bible verse Isaiah 41:13 says the Lord will take our right hand and say “Do not fear; I will help you.”

Sowell also say people who criticized President Donald Trump for signing Bibles when he visited the church should instead spend their energy helping people suffering from last Sunday’s storm.

Sowell says 100 people safely rode out the storm in the church and families who lost loved ones were notified in its Sunday school classrooms.

Associated Press

