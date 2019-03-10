Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Charges filed against woman in shooting of Chicago officer

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say a 19-year-old woman faces attempted murder and other charges in the shooting of an officer who was serving a warrant.

Police said in a news release Sunday that Emily Petronella also is charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer, armed violence while discharging a weapon, aggravated discharge of a weapon at a peace officer and dealing more than 5,000 grams of cannabis. She also faces a misdemeanor bail bond violation.

Petronella was due in bond court Sunday. It wasn’t clear whether she has an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

Police say Petronella fired a shot through a door Saturday night, striking a 34-year-old officer in the shoulder. The officer is expected to recover.

Police say officers recovered a large amount of cannabis, a semi-automatic pistol and large bundles of money from the scene.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Why do we have daylight savings time?
News

Why do we have daylight savings time?

8:36 am
Inmate escaped from Colorado correctional facility
Covering Colorado

Inmate escaped from Colorado correctional facility

5:46 am
Cooler and clearing today, active week
Weather

Cooler and clearing today, active week

5:06 am
Why do we have daylight savings time?
News

Why do we have daylight savings time?

Inmate escaped from Colorado correctional facility
Covering Colorado

Inmate escaped from Colorado correctional facility

Cooler and clearing today, active week
Weather

Cooler and clearing today, active week

Scroll to top
Skip to content