Trump signed Bibles. Heresy? Many religious leaders say no

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — While some religious leaders are upset that President Donald Trump signed Bibles at an Alabama church, others say he was doing what he could to raise the spirits of tornado survivors.

Trump signed Bibles on Friday for survivors of a tornado outbreak that killed nearly two dozen people.

Hershael York is dean of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary School of Theology in Louisville, Kentucky. He says he didn’t have a problem with it because Trump was asked and because it was important to the people who were asking.

The Rev. Donnie Anderson is executive minister of the Rhode Island State Council of Churches. She says she was offended by the way Trump scrawled his signature as he autographed other things and posed for photos.

She says she viewed it as a “calculated political move” to court evangelical voters.