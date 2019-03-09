Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Showtime cancels ‘SMILF’ after reports of on-set misconduct

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Showtime says the comedy series “SMILF” has been canceled.

The announcement Friday comes after a Hollywood Reporter story in December that detailed allegations of abusive on-set behavior and violation of industry rules by the show’s creator and star Frankie Shaw. Shaw denied the allegations, saying she sought a safe and healthy set environment.

Showtime said in a statement that the show was canceled based on a variety of factors and will run until its second season ends March 31.

ABC Studios, which produces the show and investigated Shaw, said in a statement Friday that a development deal with her has been put on hold and she has been suspended without pay.

Shaw said in a statement Friday that she loved making the show and having Showtime and ABC as creative partners.

Associated Press

