Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Richmond exhibit seeks to reimagine Confederate statues

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A new exhibit in Richmond showcases designs and ideas on what to do with Richmond’s Confederate monuments.

Local artists hope the exhibit will spark conversations about how to accurately document the city’s history while not glorifying Confederate leaders.

The exhibit opened on Feb. 14 at The Valentine museum as part of an international design competition that asked architects, designers, and artists to reimagine Monument Avenue. The street includes five towering statues of Confederate figures from Virginia, including Robert E. Lee and Jefferson Davis.

Organizers acknowledge that none of the proposals will likely be used as an exact blueprint for what the city decides to do with the statues. But they hope some of the ideas will spark conversations that will lead to a resolution.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Winds gradually improve, dry weekend
Weather

Winds gradually improve, dry weekend

7:00 am
Man arrested for stealing car from Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Man arrested for stealing car from Colorado Springs

6:15 am
Saturday is the final day for Dillon Ice Castles
Covering Colorado

Saturday is the final day for Dillon Ice Castles

5:51 am
Winds gradually improve, dry weekend
Weather

Winds gradually improve, dry weekend

Man arrested for stealing car from Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Man arrested for stealing car from Colorado Springs

Saturday is the final day for Dillon Ice Castles
Covering Colorado

Saturday is the final day for Dillon Ice Castles

Scroll to top
Skip to content