Police: Chicago officer shot, one person in custody

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say an officer was shot while executing a warrant and one person was taken into custody.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson says the incident happened Saturday night on the city’s West Side as police attempted to execute a warrant for narcotics and illegal weapons. Johnson says a shot was fired through a rear door and the 34-year-old officer was struck in the shoulder.

The officer was transported to a nearby hospital. Johnson says he is in stable but critical condition, and he’s in “good spirits.”

Police say a woman was taken into custody. Additional details about her were not immediately available.

Johnson says the officer has been on the job for more than 4 years and was a U.S. Marine before joining the department.

Associated Press

