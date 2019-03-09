Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Plane makes emergency landing, passengers evacuated

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say passengers on a plane were evacuated by slides after an emergency landing at a New Jersey airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration says Air Transat Flight 942 was on its way from Montreal to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, when it reported a possible fire in the cargo hold and was diverted to Newark Liberty International Airport at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

The Boeing 737 landed and airport firefighters responded. Passengers were evacuated through emergency slides and taken by bus to the terminal.

A Port Authority of New York and New Jersey spokesman said two of the 189 passengers reported minor injuries, and one was taken to a hospital to be examined.

He said no fire was found and the cause of the smoke remains under investigation.

This story has been corrected to note that there were 189 passengers aboard rather than 89 passengers aboard.

Associated Press

