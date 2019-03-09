Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Omar furor reflects intensifying national debate over Israel

NEW YORK (AP) — The allegations of anti-Semitism directed toward Rep. Ilhan Omar have no precedent in Congress. Yet on college campuses, in state legislatures and in many other venues nationwide, the polarized debate about Israel is a familiar conflict and likely to intensify.

Criticism of Israeli policies toward the Palestinians has grown in volume and scope, with persistent calls for boycotts and disinvestment. The movement has been fueled by a wave of youthful activists, including many Jews aligning with Muslims.

Pro-Israel organizations and politicians have countered with tough responses. Efforts to reconcile the differences have gained little traction.

Congress has never experienced this kind of furor involving a Muslim member accused of anti-Semitism. Divided Democrats eventually drafted a resolution that condemned a wide range of bigotry and did not mention Omar by name.

Associated Press

