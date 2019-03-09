Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Michigan man receives congratulatory telegram 50 years later

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A man who graduated from the University of Michigan in 1969 has finally received a congratulatory telegram from family friends that was sent more than 50 years ago.

The Ann Arbor News reports that Robert Fink received the Western Union telegram this year.

The telegram originally arrived in 1969 at an Ann Arbor apartment Fink shared with three classmates a day after he’d left to attend graduate school in New York.

It ended up in an old filing cabinet now owned by a digital marketing company based in Ann Arbor. Christina Zaske found the telegram in December after removing the bottom drawer to retrieve a piece of paper that had fallen inside.

Zaske used the internet to find Fink in suburban Detroit and return the note to him.

Fink says the letter has made him reflect on his old connections.

Associated Press

