Earthquake hits central part of Alaska; no damage reported

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Earthquake Center says a small quake has hit the central part of the state.

The center says the magnitude 3.7 earthquake hit an area 18 miles (29 kilometers) south of Fairbanks, the state’s second-largest city, at 2:39 p.m. Saturday. The earthquake had a depth of 13 miles (21 kilometers,)

The center says the earthquake was felt in Fairbanks, North Pole, Fort Wainwright, and Eielson Air Force Base. There are no reports of damage.

On Nov. 30, a powerful magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit south-central Alaska. The earthquake buckled roads, and homes and buildings sustained heavy damage. There have been thousands of aftershocks since.

Associated Press

Associated Press

