‘Blood everywhere’: Package bomb 911 calls are released

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Police have released recordings of several 911 calls that show the chaos and panic that gripped the capital city of Texas a year ago during a series of deadly package bombings.

In one call March 12, Sandra Jones says “there is blood everywhere” after her grandson, 17-year-old Draylen Mason, and his mother opened a package that exploded.

Mason was one of two people killed in the explosions in Austin, which also injured five others.

Police say the suspected bomber, 23-year-old Mark Conditt, blew himself up on March 21 as officers closed in to arrest him.

A motive remains unclear.

The calls were released to the Austin American-Statesman and KVUE-TV in response to a request under the Texas Public Information Act.

This story has been corrected to show that five people were injured in the bombings.

