AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes mourners in front of a tornado-destroyed home in Alabama; hostesses at China’s National People’s Congress in Beijing; and scenes from around the world on International Women’s Day.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of March 2-8, 2019.

