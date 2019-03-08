Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Whoopi Goldberg says she nearly died from pneumonia

NEW YORK (AP) — Whoopi Goldberg says she nearly died of pneumonia.

Appearing Friday in a video that aired on ABC’s “The View,” Goldberg told the audience she had pneumonia in both lungs.

Goldberg said: “I came very, very close to, ah, leaving the Earth.” She appeared in good condition but said she is still not moving around as fast as she’d like.

The 63-year-old thanked the audience for their good wishes and says she can’t wait to return to “The View.”

Goldberg has been absent from the talk show, which she co-hosts, since Feb. 6. She did not say when she’ll be back.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
State forestry officials: Spruce beetle infestation worsened in 2018
Covering Colorado

State forestry officials: Spruce beetle infestation worsened in 2018

10:51 am
Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson resigns
News

Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson resigns

9:58 am
Chelsea Manning jailed for refusing to testify about Wikileaks
News

Chelsea Manning jailed for refusing to testify about Wikileaks

9:06 am
State forestry officials: Spruce beetle infestation worsened in 2018
Covering Colorado

State forestry officials: Spruce beetle infestation worsened in 2018

Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson resigns
News

Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson resigns

Chelsea Manning jailed for refusing to testify about Wikileaks
News

Chelsea Manning jailed for refusing to testify about Wikileaks

Scroll to top
Skip to content