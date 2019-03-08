Wall Street’s new dress code raises question: What to wear?

NEW YORK (AP) — Business casual has become such an entrenched trend that even Goldman Sachs surrendered to it with a memo to employees announcing a flexible dress code.

The 150-year-old company sent the memo this week saying the time was right “to move to firmwide flexible dress code” while urging its 36,000 employees to “exercise good judgment in this regard.”

That has complicated the calculation for bankers trying to navigate a more laid-back era that has provided fertile ground for missteps.

But Wall Street firms have had to get with the program as they compete with tech giants for young workers comfortable with ditching the suit and tie in most professional settings.