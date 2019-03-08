Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

US rejects $306M for repair of nation’s tallest dam

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A state agency says the federal government has rejected $306 million in reimbursements for California’s repair of the nation’s tallest dam.

The amount is less than half of what California has so far requested from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to repair Oroville Dam, where spillways crumbled and fell away during heavy rains in early 2017.

The problem prompted nearly 200,000 people to evacuate but the dam did not collapse.

FEMA has approved $333 million for repairs. State water officials put total reconstruction costs at $1.1 billion.

The California Natural Resources Agency on Friday confirmed the amount of money rejected and said the state plans to appeal the decision.

FEMA has not responded to emails seeking comment.

The Sacramento Bee reports FEMA says damage to the upper gated spillway existed before the heavy rains.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Bill to ban animal abusers from owning animals advances to full House
News

Bill to ban animal abusers from owning animals advances to full House

1:44 pm
Suspect in shooting of CSPD officer to be evaluated at Colorado Mental Health Institute
Covering Colorado

Suspect in shooting of CSPD officer to be evaluated at Colorado Mental Health Institute

1:08 pm
Denver Police seek suspect, possible victims in sex assaults on men
Covering Colorado

Denver Police seek suspect, possible victims in sex assaults on men

12:58 pm
Bill to ban animal abusers from owning animals advances to full House
News

Bill to ban animal abusers from owning animals advances to full House

Suspect in shooting of CSPD officer to be evaluated at Colorado Mental Health Institute
Covering Colorado

Suspect in shooting of CSPD officer to be evaluated at Colorado Mental Health Institute

Denver Police seek suspect, possible victims in sex assaults on men
Covering Colorado

Denver Police seek suspect, possible victims in sex assaults on men

Scroll to top
Skip to content