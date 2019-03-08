Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Trump to tour tornado devastation in Alabama

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is heading to Alabama to survey damage from a deadly tornado outbreak that devastated a small town, killing nearly two dozen people.

Trump is expected to tour rural Lee County in eastern Alabama, where 23 people died Sunday in an E4 tornado that carved a path of destruction nearly a mile wide.

It was one of at least 36 tornadoes confirmed to have touched down across the Southeast in a deadly weekend outbreak.

Trump has said he’s instructed the Federal Emergency Management Agency to give Alabama “the A Plus treatment” as the state recovers, marking the latest example of Trump’s differing rhetoric concerning states that voted for and against him.

Trump had already been scheduled to fly south Friday for a weekend at his private Mar-a-Lago club.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
U.S. economy adds 20,000 jobs in February, unemployment falls to 3.8 percent
News

U.S. economy adds 20,000 jobs in February, unemployment falls to 3.8 percent

7:11 am
High winds later today & tonight with a light mix of rain and snow through the evening
Weather

High winds later today & tonight with a light mix of rain and snow through the evening

6:39 am
Lanes blocked after serious crash at Platte and Union in Colorado Springs
Breaking News

Lanes blocked after serious crash at Platte and Union in Colorado Springs

6:08 am
U.S. economy adds 20,000 jobs in February, unemployment falls to 3.8 percent
News

U.S. economy adds 20,000 jobs in February, unemployment falls to 3.8 percent

High winds later today & tonight with a light mix of rain and snow through the evening
Weather

High winds later today & tonight with a light mix of rain and snow through the evening

Lanes blocked after serious crash at Platte and Union in Colorado Springs
Breaking News

Lanes blocked after serious crash at Platte and Union in Colorado Springs

Scroll to top
Skip to content