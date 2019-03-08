Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Trump says Michael Cohen lied about not seeking pardon

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is saying his former lawyer Michael Cohen told a “stone cold lie” in claiming that he did not seek a pardon.

Trump, speaking to reporters on the White House lawn on Friday, denounced his former fixer, who has repeatedly testified against him.

Cohen came under renewed scrutiny after telling Congress that he never sought a pardon from the president.

But the president’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said that Cohen had lawyers reach out to him last year about the possibility of Trump intervening.

Trump and Giuliani have repeatedly questioned Cohen’s credibility.

Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison for a variety of crimes, including campaign finance violations. He has admitted to lying to Congress in his initial testimony last year.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Chelsea Manning jailed for refusing to testify about Wikileaks
News

Chelsea Manning jailed for refusing to testify about Wikileaks

9:06 am
Man buried in avalanche in Clear Creek County
Covering Colorado

Man buried in avalanche in Clear Creek County

8:35 am
Arapahoe Basin Ski Area closed Friday morning due to avalanche mitigation
Covering Colorado

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area closed Friday morning due to avalanche mitigation

8:12 am
Chelsea Manning jailed for refusing to testify about Wikileaks
News

Chelsea Manning jailed for refusing to testify about Wikileaks

Man buried in avalanche in Clear Creek County
Covering Colorado

Man buried in avalanche in Clear Creek County

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area closed Friday morning due to avalanche mitigation
Covering Colorado

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area closed Friday morning due to avalanche mitigation

Scroll to top
Skip to content