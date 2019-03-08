Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Trump budget to include $100M for daughter Ivanka’s project

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s 2020 budget proposal will include $100 million for a global women’s fund spearheaded by his daughter Ivanka Trump.

A White House official tells The Associated Press that the budget, expected to be released Monday, will include the funding for the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative. The administration last month launched the government-wide project, led by the Republican president’s daughter and senior adviser.

The White House official was not authorized to speak publicly about budget details in advance and requested anonymity.

The new initiative aims to help 50 million women in the developing world get ahead economically over the next six years. The U.S. Agency for International Development initially set up a $50 million fund for the effort, using already budgeted money.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
High winds later today & tonight with a light mix of rain and snow through the evening
Weather

High winds later today & tonight with a light mix of rain and snow through the evening

6:39 am
Lanes blocked after serious crash at Platte and Union in Colorado Springs
Breaking News

Lanes blocked after serious crash at Platte and Union in Colorado Springs

6:08 am
Contract talks break down between King Soopers workers, Kroger
Covering Colorado

Contract talks break down between King Soopers workers, Kroger

5:55 am
High winds later today & tonight with a light mix of rain and snow through the evening
Weather

High winds later today & tonight with a light mix of rain and snow through the evening

Lanes blocked after serious crash at Platte and Union in Colorado Springs
Breaking News

Lanes blocked after serious crash at Platte and Union in Colorado Springs

Contract talks break down between King Soopers workers, Kroger
Covering Colorado

Contract talks break down between King Soopers workers, Kroger

Scroll to top
Skip to content