Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

‘Simpsons’ producers pull iconic Michael Jackson episode

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The producers of “The Simpsons” are removing a classic episode that featured the voice of Michael Jackson.

Executive producer James L. Brooks told The Wall Street Journal on Thursday “it feels clearly the only choice to make.” He said fellow executive producers Matt Groening and Al Jean are “of one mind on this.”

The action follows HBO’s broadcast of the documentary “Leaving Neverland,” in which two men allege Jackson sexually abused them as children. Jackson’s family has criticized the program, and his estate is suing HBO.

In the 1991 “Stark Raving Dad” episode, Jackson voiced a character who claims to be Jackson and who meets Homer Simpson in a mental institution. The singer is listed in credits as John Jay Smith.

The episode will be removed from streaming services and future DVD sets.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
U.S. economy adds 20,000 jobs in February, unemployment falls to 3.8 percent
News

U.S. economy adds 20,000 jobs in February, unemployment falls to 3.8 percent

7:11 am
High winds later today & tonight with a light mix of rain and snow through the evening
Weather

High winds later today & tonight with a light mix of rain and snow through the evening

6:39 am
Lanes blocked after serious crash at Platte and Union in Colorado Springs
Breaking News

Lanes blocked after serious crash at Platte and Union in Colorado Springs

6:08 am
U.S. economy adds 20,000 jobs in February, unemployment falls to 3.8 percent
News

U.S. economy adds 20,000 jobs in February, unemployment falls to 3.8 percent

High winds later today & tonight with a light mix of rain and snow through the evening
Weather

High winds later today & tonight with a light mix of rain and snow through the evening

Lanes blocked after serious crash at Platte and Union in Colorado Springs
Breaking News

Lanes blocked after serious crash at Platte and Union in Colorado Springs

Scroll to top
Skip to content