Saudi app criticized for feature to control women’s travel

The Saudi government app Absher is mostly a way for people to pay traffic fines and complete other administrative tasks electronically. But one feature isn’t sitting well with civil-rights advocates: the ability for men to grant or deny a woman permission to travel.

Women in Saudi Arabia must have the consent of a male relative to obtain a passport, travel or marry. The app is merely implementing existing laws and replaces the need for a paper document. Nonetheless, the feature has sparked calls for leading tech companies to block the app.

So far, the app remains available on iPhone and Android app stores. Google and Apple haven’t responded to requests for comment.

The Saudi Interior Ministry says the app is important for Saudis to access government services.

Associated Press

