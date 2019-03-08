Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Richmond’s new FBI chief was lead agent in Mueller’s office

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The new special agent in charge of the FBI’s Richmond, Virginia, field office was the lead FBI agent in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office.

The FBI announced Friday that Director Christopher Wray named David Archey as the new head of the Richmond office. Archey replaces Adam Lee, who announced his retirement in November and now works for Dominion Energy.

Archey began his FBI career in 2001. He most recently worked as a deputy assistant director in the Counterintelligence Division at FBI headquarters and was assigned as the FBI senior lead at the special counsel’s office.

After starting his career in Portland, Oregon, Archey transferred to the Baltimore Field Office. There, he worked on counterintelligence and counterterrorism matters and was a member of the SWAT team.

Archey began work in Richmond on Monday.

Associated Press

Associated Press

