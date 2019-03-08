Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Report: Spa founder attended Trump’s Super Bowl party

MIAMI (AP) — A photo published in the Miami Herald shows that the founder of a spa implicated in a human-trafficking ring attended a Super Bowl watch party at President Donald Trump’s West Palm Beach country club.

While the New England Patriots played the Los Angeles Rams, 45-year-old Li Yang snapped the blurry selfie with a smiling Trump. Nineteen days later, Patriots owner and Trump friend Robert Kraft was charged with soliciting prostitutes at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in nearby Jupiter. Yang founded the spa more than a decade ago.

The newspaper reports Yang’s family sold the Jupiter spa to Hua Zhang around 2013. Zhang is charged with racketeering and running a house of prostitution and has pleaded not guilty.

Yang was quoted by the Herald as saying that she and her family haven’t broken the law.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Ski Report for week ending March 10: Avalanche Watch/Warning!
Covering Colorado

Ski Report for week ending March 10: Avalanche Watch/Warning!

12:26 pm
Video shows deadly police shooting in Little Rock
News

Video shows deadly police shooting in Little Rock

12:06 pm
Controlled burns happening Friday on Fort Carson
Covering Colorado

Controlled burns happening Friday on Fort Carson

11:58 am
Ski Report for week ending March 10: Avalanche Watch/Warning!
Covering Colorado

Ski Report for week ending March 10: Avalanche Watch/Warning!

Video shows deadly police shooting in Little Rock
News

Video shows deadly police shooting in Little Rock

Controlled burns happening Friday on Fort Carson
Covering Colorado

Controlled burns happening Friday on Fort Carson

Scroll to top
Skip to content