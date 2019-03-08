Report: Spa founder attended Trump’s Super Bowl party

MIAMI (AP) — A photo published in the Miami Herald shows that the founder of a spa implicated in a human-trafficking ring attended a Super Bowl watch party at President Donald Trump’s West Palm Beach country club.

While the New England Patriots played the Los Angeles Rams, 45-year-old Li Yang snapped the blurry selfie with a smiling Trump. Nineteen days later, Patriots owner and Trump friend Robert Kraft was charged with soliciting prostitutes at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in nearby Jupiter. Yang founded the spa more than a decade ago.

The newspaper reports Yang’s family sold the Jupiter spa to Hua Zhang around 2013. Zhang is charged with racketeering and running a house of prostitution and has pleaded not guilty.

Yang was quoted by the Herald as saying that she and her family haven’t broken the law.