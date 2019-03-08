Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Pentagon reviewing Elon Musk’s security clearance

WASHINGTON (AP) — An official says the Pentagon is reviewing the federal security clearance held by tech billionaire Elon Musk, the founder and chief executive officer of SpaceX.

Musk resubmitted his SF-86 security form after he smoked marijuana on a podcast last year. SpaceX provides satellite launch services to the Defense Department. Musk was obliged to resubmit the form because marijuana is an illegal drug under federal law. Bloomberg News was first to report Musk’s refiling of the security form.

The official, who confirmed the matter on condition of anonymity because the government does not publicly discuss individuals’ security clearance status, said Friday that no decision has been made on Musk’s clearance.

SpaceX declined to comment.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
State forestry officials: Spruce beetle infestation worsened in 2018
Covering Colorado

State forestry officials: Spruce beetle infestation worsened in 2018

10:51 am
Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson resigns
News

Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson resigns

9:58 am
Chelsea Manning jailed for refusing to testify about Wikileaks
News

Chelsea Manning jailed for refusing to testify about Wikileaks

9:06 am
State forestry officials: Spruce beetle infestation worsened in 2018
Covering Colorado

State forestry officials: Spruce beetle infestation worsened in 2018

Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson resigns
News

Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson resigns

Chelsea Manning jailed for refusing to testify about Wikileaks
News

Chelsea Manning jailed for refusing to testify about Wikileaks

Scroll to top
Skip to content