Ohio city to pay $1M to estate of man fatally shot by police

CLEVELAND (AP) — A city outside Cleveland has agreed to pay $1 million to the estate of an unarmed man fatally shot by a police officer after a vehicle chase in 2017.

Cleveland.com reports an attorney for the estate of Roy Evans Jr. confirmed Thursday that Strongsville has agreed to settle a lawsuit filed in January 2018 against officer Jason Miller.

Strongsville Police Chief Mark Fender says he’s glad the case is over.

The chase, which reached 100 mph, began when a Strongsville officer tried to pull over the 37-year-old Evans’ van for having no headlights on. It ended on Interstate 71 after the van ran over spike strips.

The lawsuit said Miller shot Evans within a second of his opening the van’s driver side door.

A grand jury cleared Miller of wrongdoing.

___

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

