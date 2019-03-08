Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Officials: Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson has resigned

WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials say Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson has resigned.

Wilson was confirmed by the Senate in May 2017, making her President Donald Trump’s first service secretary.

No reason for Wilson’s sudden departure was immediately provided, and the Air Force had not officially announced the move. One official said Wilson was taking a position at the University of Texas at El Paso.

The officials who confirmed that Wilson had submitted her resignation spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly because it had not been announced.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Chelsea Manning jailed for refusing to testify about Wikileaks
News

Chelsea Manning jailed for refusing to testify about Wikileaks

9:06 am
Man buried in avalanche in Clear Creek County
Covering Colorado

Man buried in avalanche in Clear Creek County

8:35 am
Arapahoe Basin Ski Area closed Friday morning due to avalanche mitigation
Covering Colorado

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area closed Friday morning due to avalanche mitigation

8:12 am
Chelsea Manning jailed for refusing to testify about Wikileaks
News

Chelsea Manning jailed for refusing to testify about Wikileaks

Man buried in avalanche in Clear Creek County
Covering Colorado

Man buried in avalanche in Clear Creek County

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area closed Friday morning due to avalanche mitigation
Covering Colorado

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area closed Friday morning due to avalanche mitigation

Scroll to top
Skip to content