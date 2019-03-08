Officials: Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson has resigned

WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials say Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson has resigned.

Wilson was confirmed by the Senate in May 2017, making her President Donald Trump’s first service secretary.

No reason for Wilson’s sudden departure was immediately provided, and the Air Force had not officially announced the move. One official said Wilson was taking a position at the University of Texas at El Paso.

The officials who confirmed that Wilson had submitted her resignation spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly because it had not been announced.