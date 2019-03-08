Manafort case sparks conversation about sentence disparities

A judge’s decision to sentence former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort to less than four years in prison sparked widespread anger and opened up a conversation about whether the justice system treats different crimes and criminals fairly.

The sentence was a fraction of the penalty called for in government guidelines. The judge’s comment that Manafort had lived an “otherwise blameless life” was particularly galling to some critics who pointed out that Manafort’s past included work for people such as Philippine strongman Ferdinand Marcos and a Congolese dictator.

Sen. Cory Booker is a Democratic presidential candidate. He told “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” that the justice system treats the rich and guilty better than the poor and innocent.

Probation officials had calculated a sentencing range of 19.5 to 24.5 years.