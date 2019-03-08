Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Man gets 30 years in prison for shooting wife in pizza fight

BRANDON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for shooting and killing his wife after an argument over heating a pizza.

Rankin County District Attorney John Bramlett Jr. tells media outlets that 54-year-old John Preston Finch was sentenced Thursday on second-degree murder charges.

Finch was convicted of shooting Amy Renee Stewart on Dec. 31, 2016.

Authorities say sheriff’s deputies arrived at a house near Pelahatchie to find the door open and a blood-covered Finch standing over Stewart’s body.

Finch showed officers a single-barrel shotgun, initially saying the gun fired by accident. He later told deputies he and Stewart argued over the pizza, and Finch shot her.

