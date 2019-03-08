Last Maine high school to use ‘Indians’ retires the nickname

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (AP) — The last Maine high school to use an “Indian” mascot is retiring the nickname.

The Skowhegan-based School Administrative District 54 Board of Directors voted 14-9 Thursday night to get rid of the nickname for all schools in the district.

It follows a yearslong debate over the Skowhegan Area High School mascot.

The Penobscot Nation spearheaded efforts to get the district to drop the nickname, calling it racist and demeaning to real Native Americans.

Proponents of the nickname insisted it honors Maine’s American Indian tribes. Some insisted the matter is not yet settled.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills had urged the board to discontinue use of the nickname. The Maine Department of Education also urged schools “to refrain from using mascots and logos that depict Native American tribes, individuals, customs or traditions.”