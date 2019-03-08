Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Iowa court: Medicaid can cover sex reassignment surgery

The Iowa Supreme Court has upheld a lower court’s ruling that the state cannot deny two transgender women Medicaid coverage for sex reassignment surgery.

In its ruling Friday, the state’s high court agreed with Judge Arthur Gamble’s ruling in June that a 1995 Iowa Department of Human Services policy denying Medicaid coverage for sex reassignment surgery violates the state’s 2007 Civil Rights Act, which added gender identity to the state’s list of protected classes.

Gamble also deemed state’s 1995 policy unconstitutional, but the high court did not address that finding.

The ruling comes in the consolidated cases of Carol Ann Beal and EerieAnna Good, who sued in 2017 after their Medicaid provider and the Iowa Department of Human Services denied surgery requests recommended by doctors.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Chelsea Manning jailed for refusing to testify about Wikileaks
News

Chelsea Manning jailed for refusing to testify about Wikileaks

9:06 am
Man buried in avalanche in Clear Creek County
Covering Colorado

Man buried in avalanche in Clear Creek County

8:35 am
Arapahoe Basin Ski Area closed Friday morning due to avalanche mitigation
Covering Colorado

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area closed Friday morning due to avalanche mitigation

8:12 am
Chelsea Manning jailed for refusing to testify about Wikileaks
News

Chelsea Manning jailed for refusing to testify about Wikileaks

Man buried in avalanche in Clear Creek County
Covering Colorado

Man buried in avalanche in Clear Creek County

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area closed Friday morning due to avalanche mitigation
Covering Colorado

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area closed Friday morning due to avalanche mitigation

Scroll to top
Skip to content