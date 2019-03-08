Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
First lady: Growing ease in official role, but not politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump rattled off surefire applause lines when she addressed a largely female audience that had gathered to celebrate other women.

The record number of women in Congress. Women’s unemployment hitting a 65-year low. Two million more women in the workforce since her husband was elected president in November 2016.

Many of the first lady’s applause lines could easily fit into a campaign stump speech. But as President Donald Trump shows his eagerness for the coming 2020 re-election battle, less clear is Mrs. Trump’s fervor for joining the effort.

She largely avoided the campaign trail in 2016, citing a desire to be home for the couple’s son, Barron, now 12.

A spokeswoman says Mrs. Trump will likely want to be home again for her son.

Associated Press

