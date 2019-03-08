Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

FDA approves 1st immunotherapy drug to treat breast cancer

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the first immunotherapy drug for breast cancer.

Swiss drugmaker Roche’s Tecentriq was OK’d Friday for treating advanced triple-negative breast cancer, which accounts for about 15 percent of cases. It’s to be given with chemotherapy, the standard treatment.

Mount Sinai breast cancer specialist Dr. Amy Tiersten in New York called it “tremendously exciting news.”

Approved for two other cancers, Tecentriq works by boosting the immune system’s ability to spot and kill cancer cells.

In a study of 900 women, the benefits were modest. Those who received Tecentriq plus chemo went two months longer on average without their cancer worsening compared with those on chemo alone. The combo caused nerve pain, nausea and other side effects.

Tecentriq costs about $13,400 per month.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Police want help finding two wanted men
Covering Colorado

Police want help finding two wanted men

4:46 pm
Historic post office mural to be placed on stamp
Covering Colorado

Historic post office mural to be placed on stamp

4:41 pm
Weather pattern creates hidden dangers outdoors
Covering Colorado

Weather pattern creates hidden dangers outdoors

4:37 pm
Police want help finding two wanted men
Covering Colorado

Police want help finding two wanted men

Historic post office mural to be placed on stamp
Covering Colorado

Historic post office mural to be placed on stamp

Weather pattern creates hidden dangers outdoors
Covering Colorado

Weather pattern creates hidden dangers outdoors

Scroll to top
Skip to content