Fate of Kate’s pregnancy is center stage on ‘This Is Us’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “This Is Us” gets theatrical in an episode about a Pearson family crisis.

Airing Tuesday on NBC, the drama is set almost entirely in a hospital waiting room and takes place in the course of one day.

Kate Pearson’s extended family gathers there after she’s rushed to the hospital in early labor.

Series creator Dan Fogelman says the episode was designed as an intense, one-act play.

It veers sharply from the show’s trademark flashback approach to the story of Rebecca and Jack Pearson and their children.

The episode’s author, playwright Bekah Brunstetter, said the focus remains on the show’s popular characters.

“This Is Us” airs Tuesday on NBC.

Associated Press

Associated Press

