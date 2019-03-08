Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Dorial Green-Beckham gets jail time in marijuana case

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Former NFL wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham has been sentenced to 90 days in jail after a Missouri judge ruled that a marijuana arrest amounted to probation violation.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Green-Beckham was sentenced Friday.

Springfield police say Green-Beckham had marijuana in his pocket after jumping from a home window while officers were executing a search warrant in December. No charges were filed, but Judge Jerry Harmison ruled that the arrest was a violation of probation in Green-Beckham’s 2017 driving while intoxicated case.

Green-Beckham’s attorney, Tyson Martin, asked for treatment or counseling instead of jail time.

Green-Beckham played two years at Missouri and was a second-round pick of the Tennessee Titans in 2015. He was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles and cut before the 2017 season.

Associated Press

