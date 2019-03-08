APNewsBreak: Utah lawmaker’s LGBT posts anger activists

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A nationwide push to ban LGBTQ conversion therapy for minors looked like it could succeed in conservative Utah after The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said it wouldn’t stand in the way.

But the effort ground to a halt this week.

Conversion therapy has a long history in Utah, and it was seen as a milestone when the state’s predominant faith announced it wouldn’t oppose the ban.

Activists say Republican state Rep. Karianne Lisonbee sponsored changes that effectively gutted the legislation.

The Associated Press has confirmed 2013 Facebook comments by Lisonbee that asked whether “living a homosexual lifestyle” may lead people to kill themselves.

Activists decried the comments, saying they indicate she supports debunked conversion therapy.

Lisonbee insisted Thursday that she’s against abusive practices and wants a compromise.