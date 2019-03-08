Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Announcer pulled from broadcast after lynching comment

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A play-by-play announcer was pulled from the broadcast of the Boys’ State Hockey Tournament in Minnesota after he encouraged one team’s fans to “get out the lynching ropes.”

Fox Sports North announcer Doug McLeod made the comment on KSTC-TV during a quarterfinals game Thursday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Some hockey fans expressed anger on social media.

McLeon was soon pulled off the air. The studio host for the tournament, Tom Hauser, later apologized to viewers on behalf of Channel 45.

Officials with the Minnesota State High School League say they were unaware of the situation. Station management did not immediately return a call for comment. A message left at a number apparently belonging to McLeod was also not returned.

The hockey championships run through Saturday.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
State forestry officials: Spruce beetle infestation worsened in 2018
Covering Colorado

State forestry officials: Spruce beetle infestation worsened in 2018

10:51 am
Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson resigns
News

Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson resigns

9:58 am
Chelsea Manning jailed for refusing to testify about Wikileaks
News

Chelsea Manning jailed for refusing to testify about Wikileaks

9:06 am
State forestry officials: Spruce beetle infestation worsened in 2018
Covering Colorado

State forestry officials: Spruce beetle infestation worsened in 2018

Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson resigns
News

Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson resigns

Chelsea Manning jailed for refusing to testify about Wikileaks
News

Chelsea Manning jailed for refusing to testify about Wikileaks

Scroll to top
Skip to content