Alfa Romeo recalls vehicles; cruise control can go haywire

DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 60,000 cars and SUVs worldwide because they can keep going on cruise control or accelerate even after a driver taps the brakes.

The recall covers certain Alfa Romeo Giulia (JEWELL-e-uh) and Stelvio models from 2017 through 2019.

The company says a software error caused the problem, and it’s advising people not to use the adaptive cruise control until it’s repaired. The feature keeps moving vehicles a set distance from the cars in front of them.

Fiat Chrysler says it’s not aware of any crashes or injuries from the problem. Adaptive cruise control can still be turned off by stepping on the brakes for a longer time.

Owners will be notified next month when they can schedule an update to the brake system software.