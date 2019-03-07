Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Wife of ex-FBI agent who vanished in Iran faults US response

WASHINGTON (AP) — The wife of a former FBI agent who vanished in Iran in 2007 says the U.S. hasn’t done enough to try to get her husband back home.

Christine Levinson is telling Congress that she holds Iran responsible for the disappearance of her husband, Robert. But she says three American administrations haven’t made finding him a priority and she says he’s been — in her words — “seemingly forgotten.”

Christine Levinson says the family believes Robert Levinson is alive and that the U.S. should press the Iranian government harder for answers.

Robert Levinson vanished while on an unauthorized CIA mission.

Christine Levinson is testifying before a House committee about the status of American hostages in Iran. Also appearing are relatives of Babak Namazi, an elderly Iranian-American dual national held in Tehran.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Transcript of Chris Watts confession released to the public
Covering Colorado

GRAPHIC CONTENT: Transcript of Chris Watts confession released to the public

11:59 am
Southbound I-25 reopens in the gap following serious crash
Covering Colorado

Southbound I-25 reopens in the gap following serious crash

9:38 am
2 injured in suspected propane explosion at home under construction
Covering Colorado

2 injured in suspected propane explosion at home under construction

9:31 am
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Transcript of Chris Watts confession released to the public
Covering Colorado

GRAPHIC CONTENT: Transcript of Chris Watts confession released to the public

Southbound I-25 reopens in the gap following serious crash
Covering Colorado

Southbound I-25 reopens in the gap following serious crash

2 injured in suspected propane explosion at home under construction
Covering Colorado

2 injured in suspected propane explosion at home under construction

Scroll to top
Skip to content