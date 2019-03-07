Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

UVA to boost wages to $15 an hour for 1,400 workers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The University of Virginia says about 1,400 of its full-time workers will see their wages grow to $15 an hour next year.

The public university in Charlottesville announced the change on Thursday. It says the increase will affect about 60 percent of its employees who make less than $15 an hour who work in the university’s academic division and medical center.

The university says it’s considering how to address wages for the remaining full-time workers, who are employed by contractors.

UVA President Jim Ryan says the university should live by its values and that “no one who works at UVA should live in poverty.”

The city of Charlottesville also has raised the minimum wage for its workers to $15 an hour.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Southbound I-25 closed in the gap for serious crash
News

Southbound I-25 closed in the gap for serious crash

9:38 am
Explosion reported at home in El Paso County
News

Explosion reported at home in El Paso County

9:31 am
Arapahoe Basin closed today with upper mountain closures at Breckenridge
Covering Colorado

Arapahoe Basin closed today with upper mountain closures at Breckenridge

9:13 am
Southbound I-25 closed in the gap for serious crash
News

Southbound I-25 closed in the gap for serious crash

Explosion reported at home in El Paso County
News

Explosion reported at home in El Paso County

Arapahoe Basin closed today with upper mountain closures at Breckenridge
Covering Colorado

Arapahoe Basin closed today with upper mountain closures at Breckenridge

Scroll to top
Skip to content