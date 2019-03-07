Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Utah teacher forces student to wash off Ash Wednesday cross

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah teacher is on administrative leave after she made a 9-year-old Catholic student wash off the Ash Wednesday cross from his forehead.

Davis School District spokesman Chris Williams said Thursday that fourth-grade teacher Moana Patterson won’t be teaching as the district investigates.

Karen Fisher says the teacher told her grandson William McLeod that the cross was inappropriate and forced him to wash it off in front of his classmates, leaving him crying and embarrassed.

Patterson is employed at a Bountiful, Utah, school just north of Salt Lake City. She didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment.

Williams says the teacher gave the student a handwritten apology.

More than two-thirds of Utah residents are Mormon and about 10 percent are Catholic.

Williams says he doesn’t know the teacher’s religious affiliation.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
News 5 Investigates: Online shop cheats consumers and Native American charity
News5 Investigates

News 5 Investigates: Online shop cheats consumers and Native American charity

2:54 pm
Sheriff Elder: Deputies must follow law even if he disagrees with “Red Flag” bill
Covering Colorado

Sheriff Elder: Deputies must follow law even if he disagrees with “Red Flag” bill

2:34 pm
Resolution sparked by Rep. Omar’s comments awaiting vote in House
Capitol Watch

Resolution sparked by Rep. Omar’s comments awaiting vote in House

2:27 pm
News 5 Investigates: Online shop cheats consumers and Native American charity
News5 Investigates

News 5 Investigates: Online shop cheats consumers and Native American charity

Sheriff Elder: Deputies must follow law even if he disagrees with “Red Flag” bill
Covering Colorado

Sheriff Elder: Deputies must follow law even if he disagrees with “Red Flag” bill

Resolution sparked by Rep. Omar’s comments awaiting vote in House
Capitol Watch

Resolution sparked by Rep. Omar’s comments awaiting vote in House

Scroll to top
Skip to content