US regulators outline oversight on meat grown in lab dishes

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. officials are outlining how they will regulate burgers made from cells grown in a lab.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says that meat from cultured animal cells will have to undergo agency inspection, as with other meat and poultry products. The agency will oversee production and labeling, while the Food and Drug Administration will oversee the first stages of the process, such as cell collection and growth, according to the agencies’ agreement on joint oversight.

The announcement Thursday gives the emerging food category a clearer path to reaching supermarkets.

Cell-cultured meat products aren’t yet commercially available. The startups developing them say the products would be more humane and environmentally friendly, since they don’t require raising and slaughtering animals.

Associated Press

