Trump, Czech Prime Minister Babis hold talks in Oval Office

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is meeting with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis (BAHB-ish).

The president and first lady Melania Trump have welcomed the prime minister and his wife, Monika Babisova, to the White House with smiles and handshakes.

The two leaders have much in common.

Babis, like Trump, is a wealthy businessman who rode into office on a nationalist-style campaign.

While Trump is dogged by special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, Babis is facing charges of misusing European Union subsidies for a farm he transferred to relatives, including his son.

Trump wants to strengthen the U.S. border with Mexico. Babis is a vocal opponent of accepting migrants and refugees in his country.

Topics of discussion at their meeting probably will range from trade and Syria to NATO and cybersecurity.

