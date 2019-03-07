Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
The Latest: Police: Gunman fled hotel after shooting officer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — The Latest on a shooting at an Illinois hotel (all times local):

11:05 a.m.

Police say a gunman has fled an Illinois hotel after shooting an officer who was part of a task force trying to serve an arrest warrant.

Rockford police Lt. Andre Brass says the suspect was wanted on several warrants when the regional fugitive task moved in Thursday. Brass says the suspect fled in a vehicle after the shooting.

Brass says investigators believe the suspect is still armed. He says: “We just want to end this situation peacefully with his surrender.”

Rockford is about 80 miles (129 kilometers) northwest of downtown Chicago.

___

10:50 a.m.

Authorities say an officer has been shot at a hotel in northern Illinois.

The U.S. Marshals Service says the shooting occurred Thursday morning at a hotel in Rockford. Spokeswoman Belkis Cantor Sandoval says the officer was on-duty and working with a regional task force when the shooting occurred.

She didn’t immediately have details but said more information was forthcoming.

Local media is reporting that Rockford police are responding to an active shooter at a hotel.

Associated Press

Associated Press

